Madison Church of God holds movie night

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Church of God has bought the rights to show the recently released film, “I Can Only Imagine.” The PG-rated movie will be presented on Saturday, June 16, at 6 p.m., in the Family Life Center. The film deals with a father's abuse and how his son overcomes it. Everyone is invited to attend, especially fathers, who are sure to be impacted by the film's message.

A reasonably priced concession stand featuring popcorn, drinks, and candy will be available. The movie is free, and a love offering will be received to help support the mission trip to Sierra Leone, in Africa. Madison Church of God is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.

