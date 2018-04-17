Madison Church of Christ holds gospel sing

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In 2014, The Madison Church of Christ (MCOC) relocated to the former Madison Presbyterian Church on Range Ave. to celebrate their new location and sanctuary, MCOC began holding an annual accapella gospel sing on the Friday before Down Home Days. This year's event is coming up on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The sing has enjoyed good attendance over the years and this year offers local residents a chance to see the newly remodeled sanctuary. The building had been vacant for over ten years and much of its beautiful furnishings had been sold. All of that changed when MCOC got the opportunity to purchase the landmark sanctuary which was built in 1851. MCOC was quick to bring back to life the glory of this stately structure after taking out a 30-year mortgage which was amazingly paid off in 18 months. “Some people will tell you that miracles don't happen anymore, but I know better,” said long-time member, Jim Stanley.

Plan on getting your Down Home Days celebration off on the right foot by joining the friendly folks at MCOC for this unique worship experience. MCOC is located at 199 NE Range Ave., in Madison.