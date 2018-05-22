Madison car thief captured after pursuit

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, May 17, the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) were involved in a police chase after a LCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop in Lowndes County and discovered that the tag number was registered as a stolen vehicle.

It all began when the Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a vehicle theft incident at Madison Builder’s Supply, Inc. on Monday, May 7, at approximately 4:25 p.m. According to the report, a silver 2003 Toyota Camry was parked outside of the store, with the keys in the ignition while the owner went inside to purchase some items. The victim advised MPD Sergeant Mashburn that he was inside the store for approximately ten minutes when he exited and found the car was gone. The suspect was not located at the time.

On Wednesday, May 16, MPD Officer Walker responded to Halls Used Automotive, in response to another vehicle theft. Officer Walker reported that between the hours of 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was left unattended in the used car lot, at 868 E Base St., with the keys inside the vehicle. the owner arrived 15 minutes after the pickup truck was parked and discovered that it was missing.

According to Madison County Undersheriff Epp Richardson, on Thursday, May 17, MCSO received information that a possible stolen vehicle from the City of Madison was seen traveling north on Colin Kelly Hwy. Units responded but were unable to locate the vehicle. However, information was forwarded to the LCSO. A LCSO unit located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Clyattville at approximately 2:42 p.m. The vehicle then fled southbound, back toward Madison County. The LCSO deputy immediately radioed and requested assistance from MCSO.

The LCSO and the MCSO pursued the vehicle south from the Florida/Georgia line until it turned onto Poppy St., in Pinetta. A LCSO deputy used the force of his own patrol car, causing the stolen vehicle, the 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, to lose control. At approximately 2:50 p.m., the vehicle crashed near Colin Kelly Hwy. and Poppy St., in Pinetta, with no injuries sustained.

Prince Wynn, 35, of Madison, was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail without further incident.

It was discovered that Wynn was the suspect in both vehicle theft cases. According to Undersheriff Richardson, there was also a warrant for Wynn's arrest after stealing a vehicle in front of Clover Farms on Saturday, April 21, at approximately 10:49 a.m.

Wynn was charged on three counts of grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.