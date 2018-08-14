Lunch and Learn series at Townsend Livestock Market

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, you are invited to the Lunch and Learn series: "Fall Forages and Fertility," from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Presented by the Madison County Extension services and Townsend Livestock Market, lunch will be provided for this open discussion educational event. As guest speakers, the Extension office welcomes Dr. Ann Blount, University of Florida (UF) forage specialist; and Dr. Cheryl Mackowiak, UF soil fertility specialist.

No registration is needed for this event. The Lunch and Learn series will take place at Townsend Livestock Market, located at 387 SE Bandit St., in Madison. For more information, call the Madison County Extension Office at (850) 973-4138