Ms. Lucille Williams was born in Madison, Fl. on July 22, 1939 to the late Mr. Benjamin and Mrs. Bessie Williams. She passed away on Jan. 25, 2017. Williams was converted at an early age and joined Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for many years. She was educated in Madison County Public Schools and furthered her education at North Florida Junior College. She was employed by Winn-Dixie Inc. and Gold Kist Inc.

In much sorrow she leaves behind one daughter, Katrina Williams (Shawn); sons, Gerry and Kerry Williams (Tamika) of Miami, Fl.; grandchildren: Craig O’B, Keiontae, Monnet, Breanna and Shawn Jr.; brothers: Ola Williams (Johnnie Mae) of Lake City, Fl., Roosevelt Williams of Jacksonville, Fl. and Amos Williams (Pearl) of Lake City, Fl.; and sisters: Gladys Richardson of Miami, Fl., Rosa Bell Stephens of Columbus, Oh., Kathryn Weatherspoon of Delray, Fl., Lillie B. Williams of Jacksonville, Fl., and Louise Donaldson (Enoch) of Wilmington, De.

Ms. Williams was preceded in death by three sons: Barney, Troy and Gregory Williams; two brothers, Willie Rogers and Eugene Williams; sister, Mrs. Bennie Lee Belton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many sorrowing friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Fl.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258.

You may send condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.