Loyd "Rudy" Glen Buchanan, age 60, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Valdosta, Ga.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at T.J. Beggs, Jr. and Sons Funeral Home, in Madison. Visitation will be held one hour before the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

He was born in Tampa, Fla. on Sept. 13, 1958. He lived in Madison County for thirty years. He moved here from Brooksville, Fla. After graduating high school, he received his electrical degree from Wiregrass Tech and worked as an Industrial Electrician for A-Lert Construction Services.

Rudy and his wife would have been married 28 years on Friday, June 28, 2019. He attended Cherry Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing and bonfires with his "yard buddies." He was the last of the "yard buddies."

Rudy is survived by his wife, Thelma Buchanan; three sons: John Buchanan; John William "Billy" Tanner; Jared Tanner; best friend since second grade, Dean Franklin; one sister-in-law, George Alice Wynn; one brother-in-law, Randy Hill; and two grandchildren: Rebekah Tanner and Brittanee Tanner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is caring for the family; (850) 973-2258. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.