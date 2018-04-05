Lorenzo Cain making most of his return to Brewers

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School Alumnus Lorenzo Cain seems to be fitting right in with his new “old” team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Cain began his Major League Baseball (MLB) career in 2010 with the Milwaukee Brewers before beginning a seven-year stint with the Kansas City Royals, which included a World Series title in 2015. Cain was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2014. Cain also played in his first All-Star game in 2015. In January, Cain signed a five-year $80 million deal with the Brewers.

So far in this young season, after four games, the 31-year old Cain has been making an impact in his return to the “Brew Crew.” He already has one home run to his credit, along with three doubles, three stolen bases, four RBIs and a team-leading .500 batting average.

Currently, the Brewers are in second place behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central division with a 3-1 record.