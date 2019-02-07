Mrs. Loreatha J. Brooks passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Madison.

She was born in Bainbridge, Ga., and lived in Madison most of her life. She was a Christian, a homemaker and she loved to read. She loved flowers; she loved children, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at Beggs Madison Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fla. A visitation is planned for Thursday, Feb. 7, at Beggs Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Owens and Mittie Louella Yawn Owens; and by her husband, E. B. Brooks.

She is survived by three sons: Billy Brooks (Nancy), of Medina, Texas; Eddie Brooks (Carol), of Madison; and Tony Brooks; four daughters: Barbara Wirick (Jack), of Monticello, Fla.; Mary Presley (Gary), of Silsbee, Texas; Dyann Blanton (Allen), of Panama City, Fla.; Cindy Brooks (David), of Madison; one sister, Margie Reddish, of Valdosta, Ga.; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.