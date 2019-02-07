Loreatha J. Brooks
Mrs. Loreatha J. Brooks passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Madison.
She was born in Bainbridge, Ga., and lived in Madison most of her life. She was a Christian, a homemaker and she loved to read. She loved flowers; she loved children, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at Beggs Madison Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fla. A visitation is planned for Thursday, Feb. 7, at Beggs Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Owens and Mittie Louella Yawn Owens; and by her husband, E. B. Brooks.
She is survived by three sons: Billy Brooks (Nancy), of Medina, Texas; Eddie Brooks (Carol), of Madison; and Tony Brooks; four daughters: Barbara Wirick (Jack), of Monticello, Fla.; Mary Presley (Gary), of Silsbee, Texas; Dyann Blanton (Allen), of Panama City, Fla.; Cindy Brooks (David), of Madison; one sister, Margie Reddish, of Valdosta, Ga.; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.