Mrs. Loreatha J. Brooks passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Madison. She was born in Bainbridge, Ga., and lived in Madison most of her life. She was a Christian, a homemaker and she loved to read. She loved flowers, she loved children and, especially, loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 8, at Beggs Funeral Home. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fla. A visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Beggs Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Owens and Mittie Louella Yawn Owens, and by her husband, E. B. Brooks; two brothers, Russell Owens and Rayford Owens; one sister, Wilma Owens Brooks; two daughters, Delores Brooks and Kathy Brooks Eades Blake; a grandson, Michael Eades; and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Eades.

She is survived by three sons: Billy Brooks (Nancy), of Medina, Texas; Eddie Brooks (Carol), of Madison; and Tony Brooks; four daughters: Barbara Wirick (Jack), of Monticello, Fla.; Mary Presley (Gary), of Silsbee, Texas; Dyann Blanton (Allen), of Panama City, Fla.; Cindy Brooks (David), of Madison; one sister, Margie Reddish, of Valdosta, Ga; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren.