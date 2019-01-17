You are here
Lonnie Charles “LC” Young, Sr.

Lonnie Charles "LC" Young, Sr., 81, of Monticello's Aucilla community, passed at home on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery. Viewing and visitation is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at Tillman of Monticello; (850) 997-5553.

Born in Madison, Fla., "LC" grew up in Largo, Fla. A member of Salem AME Church, he had been a long distance truck driver before retiring. Survivors include his devoted wife, Loretha Bellamy Young; sons: Eddie James (Leslie) Harris; James Bellamy; Lonnie C. Jr.; Adrian Darrell (Voncell) and George Young; daughters, Edith (Douglas) Holton; Loretta (Vernon) Dash; Patsy Ann Young and Earnestine (Freddie) Young; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

