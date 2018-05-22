Long-time educator honored

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Rick Patrick, May 10, 2018

Long-time Madison County educator Francis Mercer was recently honored by the Madison County Education Consortium with a scholarship named in her honor. Mercer was not only an educator for many years, she was also instrumental in the formation of the Take Stock in Children mentoring program. The Francis Mercer Scholarship will be a two-year scholarship awarded every year to a student who successfully completes the Take Stock in Children program. Pictured, from left to right, are: Teenie Cave, Francis Mercer and Tim Sanders. For more information on the Take Stock in Children mentoring program, visit www.takestockinchildren.org.