Lois Willis Gillean, age 92, of Madison, Fla., passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2019, with her family by her side.

Lois was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Omega, Ga. to Ed and Nadine Willis. She was the oldest of three children: a sister, Midge; and brother, Bud Willis. She was married to Alva Gillean for 67 years they had three sons. Alva and Lois met and married in Valdosta and later moved to Jacksonville, Fla. where they lived in Arlington and Mandarin. They were members of Arlington Baptist Church and Mandarin Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three sons and their wives and families: Harry and Andrea; Mike and Libby; and Chuck and Pat; four granddaughters; seven grandsons; 26 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; her sister, Midge (Coy) Whittington; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alva Gillean; her parents, Ed and Nadine Willis; three great grandchildren; and her brother, Bud Willis.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church for 47 years. She was a loving and caring Southern lady, and the "Queen" of the Gillean family whom she loved and cared for deeply! She loved the Lord and wanted to be sure her family knew of His saving grace. Morning devotional time, writing letters and journaling were some of her favorite pass times, along with cooking favorite meals for her loved ones, going to the mountains, reading and visiting with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed!

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church, in Lovett, Fla. A visitation was held on Monday evening, Oct. 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Madison Chapel.

T. J. Beggs Jr. and Sons is in charge of funeral arrangements.