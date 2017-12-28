Lois Fagan Bishop, 90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 24. Lois was born and raised in Bassfield, Ms. She later moved to Greenville to work with her family, where she met and married Gerald Bishop. Lois retired in 1993 after being with the Bank of Greenville and the Bank of Madison County for 27 years.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bishop.

She is survived by three children: John (Derenda) Bishop, Shirley (David) Melvin and Margaret (Bill) Blake; six grandchildren: John Paul (Ashley) Bishop, Ronald (Jessica) Bishop, Laura Bishop, Cary (Andrea) Melvin, Brian (Holly) Kelly and Kevin (Carey) Kelly; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, in Madison, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. The family extends their gratitude to the CNA's and nursing staff of Westminster Oaks Health Center for their compassionate care. Beggs Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.