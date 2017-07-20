Local: Wreck injures four

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Friday, July 14 at 9:45 p.m., two victims were sent to the hospital with serious injuries and two with minor injures after a two-vehicle head-on collision, on US 90 East.

58-year-old James Edgar “Eddie” Cruce, of Madison, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 eastbound on E US 90, near Elizabeth Sims Rd. Cruce became inattentive, and his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, into the path of a 1995 Ford Explorer driven by 59-year-old Katie Hampton, of Lake Butler. Hampton attempted to avoid a collision by swerving to the right; however, she was unable to avoid hitting the F-150. Both vehicles exited the roadway onto the north shoulder, where they came to a final rest facing northeast.

Hampton and her three passengers: 44-year-old Latrina Campbell and 30-year-old Ryesha Crummity, of Live Oak; and 26-year-old Tyiesha Denson, of Madison, were all sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Cruce was cited for failing to maintain a single lane of travel and for not wearing a seatbelt.