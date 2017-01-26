Local woman arrested for DUI

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11:42 a.m., Corporal Jeff Rosenberg was traveling south on County Road 255 behind a green Dodge truck. Corporal Rosenberg noticed that the truck was swerving, and then observed the truck cross the center dividing line before drifting back to the white fog line. The driver of the truck continued to have trouble maintaining lane control and again crossed the center dividing line as oncoming traffic was approaching. Corporal Rosenberg initiated a traffic stop as the truck pulled into the Red Onion Grill located at the I-10 interchange in Lee.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mary Christine Brooks, 45, of Madison. Corporal Rosenberg immediately observed signs of possible impairment and asked Brooks if she had recently consumed alcohol. Brooks admitted she had recently consumed two and a half bottles of beer. Corporal Rosenberg noticed Brooks’ eyes appeared red and glassy and her speech was slurred as she spoke.

Corporal Rosenberg requested Brooks to perform a series of standardized field sobriety exercises to determine her ability to safely operate a vehicle. Brooks was unable to complete the exercises and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated or impaired. Brooks was transported to the Madison County Jail without incident.