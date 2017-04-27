Local: Three injured in crash

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Three people were injured during a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday, April 25, at 8:35 p.m., on Rocky Ford Road, in Madison.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 1987 Ford F350, driven by Charles Bell, 44, of Madison, was parked off the western shoulder of Rocky Ford Road, partially blocking the southbound travel lane.

At the same time, a 2003 Cadillac, driven by Marcus Jackson, 36, of Madison, was traveling southbound on Rocky Ford Road. The right front of Jackson’s Cadillac struck the left rear of the F350, due to the F350 still being partially in the roadway. After impact, the F350 came to a final rest in the southbound travel lane facing south and the Cadillac came to a final rest on the shoulder of the road, facing southwest.

Bell sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Madison EMS to the Madison County Memorial Hospital. His passenger in the truck, Broderick Robinson, 44, of Madison, sustained serious injuries and was transported by EMS to South Georgia Medical Center. Jackson received minor injuries and was also transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Bell was charged with disabled vehicle obstructing traffic.

FHP Trooper D. Smith was the investigating officer. He was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County EMS, and Madison Fire Rescue.