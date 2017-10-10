Local: Third Annual Toys for Tots Program Give to a child in need this Christmas

Story Submitted

Madison County’s 3nd annual Toys for Tots Program, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, has begun.

Madison County Sheriff Ben Stewart oversees the local Toys for Tots Program. He is assisted by William Sircy, chaplain/evidence custodian of the Sheriff’s Office; Edward Meggs, Madison County Community Bank President; Tim Bennett, Madison City Manager; Tammy Tuten, Madison County Sheriff’s Office; and Kim Brandies, Madison County Community Bank.

Suggestions for toys include: bats, balls, gloves, backpacks, wallets, purses, books, radio-controlled cars, toy trucks, cosmetics, bath gift sets, board games, handheld electronics, skateboards and helmets.

If you are wanting to give a monetary donation, please contact Tammy Tuten at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 973-4151.

The Toys for Tots program originated in the 1940s as a program implemented by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The program’s mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys leading up to and during the holiday season. The toys will be distributed as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

For more information, please call Tammy Tuten at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, (850) 973-4151.