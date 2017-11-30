LOCAL: Subscription Package Deals are now available

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Greene Publishing, Inc. has embarked upon a new adventure.

Beginning with today’s newspaper we are offering new package deals with each subscription that is purchased.

We know how important it is to shop locally and keep Madison County thriving. So, beginning today, Friday, Dec. 1, each time you buy a yearly subscription, or renew your subscription, you will receive local, Madison County business coupons that have an estimated value of at least $300. These coupons are one-time coupons but are good for the entire year of your subscription.

Small businesses and local businesses are still the backbone of our economy. Madison County is where we live, where we are raising our families, where we shop, where we eat and where we have fun. All of this is what makes this our home. Madison County’s one-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character of this town. Studies have shown that when you buy from locally-owned businesses, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses which strengthens the economic base, even more. Also, local businesses are owned by people who live in this community, thus they are less likely to leave, and are more invested in the community’s future.

So, Greene Publishing, Inc. has joined forces with the local businesses of Madison County to help continue to make our community grow and to give back to our local citizens. With each newspaper subscription purchased you will receive approximately 30 coupons that will offer you 10 percent off your purchase, buy one item get one half off, free drink with a meal purchase, $20 off your total purchase, free round of golf, discounted pizzas, free bread with the purchase of a pizza, 20 percent off any item, etc., etc., etc.

We are also offering other subscription package deals that will include an e-pub and/or two free classified ads and a free “happy” ad that are all good for the entire year of your subscription.

As you look over your three choices of subscription package deals, you might notice a slight increase in subscription rates. In a world of a growing economy, it is necessary, sometimes, for businesses to have to raise their product prices. Because of the rising costs of printing, ink, gas, minimum wage, office supplies, insurance and other business expenses, we are having to increase our/your single copy newspaper price to 75 cents. This increase took 21 years to occur, as the last time the newspaper increased its price was on Sept. 4, 1996.

Our new “Basic” subscription package is $50 and includes the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder delivered to you twice a week, for one year, AND $300+ worth of local coupons.

The “Basic Plus” subscription package is $60 and includes the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder delivered to you twice a week, for one year, $300+ worth of local coupons, the online (e-edition) twice a week, and online archives.

The “All Access” subscription package is $85 and includes the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder delivered to you twice a week, for one year, $300+ worth of local coupons, the online (e-edition) twice a week, online archives, two free classified ads, and one “happy” ad.

Here at Greene Publishing, Inc. (the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder) we take pride in bringing you the news of Madison County. We work hard and are dedicated to bringing you the best product that we can.

There’s something about reading that paper, held in your hands, while eating breakfast, drinking coffee, or enjoying some quiet time. Being able to look at the pictures and turn the pages. Something is lost when you turn that into a click of a button; and clipping out a newspaper picture/story, to hang on the refrigerator, just isn’t quite the same if it’s printed off a printer instead. With a printed version of the newspaper you hold everything right there in your hands... your local news, school news, sports news, entertainment news, the local sales at the community stores, coupons... all with just a few turning of the pages.

However, we also understand that the world is changing. The newer generations are more computer savvy and surf the internet much more than their older counterparts. For that reason, we are continuing to update our website regularly and make it more accessible and user-friendly. You can find us at www.greenepublishing.com. We have a lot of our local stories on our website, but not all the stories. You can find ALL the stories in the papers sold around town, or we can mail you a paper, or by subscribing to our e-pub.

Our internet publication (e-publication/e-pub) of the newspaper is the whole newspaper, in its entirety, that is easily read on the computer. You can click through the newspaper page by page and see everything that the printed version has to offer. The newest e-edition becomes available every Tuesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, on our website.

The fact of the matter is that newspapers feed a basic human need – the need to know; and that need will never go away. We take pride in being your LOCAL newspaper. THE place where you can go (whether it be in your hand or on your computer) that you can find YOUR local news.

We thank you, our readers, for the years of support you have given us, and we hope to continue to better serve you in the upcoming months and years to come, both in print and on the web.

If we can ever be of any service to you, please call our office at (850) 973-4141.