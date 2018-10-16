Local opportunities to assist hurricane victims

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, there are still thousands in need of assistance. Many communities across Florida's panhandle are still without electricity and necessary supplies. There are several groups gearing up to travel to distressed areas and provide assistance. If you would like to donate to disaster relief operations, listed are some local opportunities.

The Young Adult Sunday School Class at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church will have a collection booth set up in front of the church on Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20, during the Founder's Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Hickory Grove is located at 1218 NE Hickory Grove Rd, in Pinetta. Contact Dan Buchanan at (850) 464-8710 for more details.

Midway Baptist Church has provided a semi-truck to be loaded with supplies for disaster relief. All donations must be made no later than Saturday, Oct. 20. Midway Baptist Church is located at 338 SE Midway Church Rd, in Lee.

Fellowship Baptist Church will be making a trip to supply affected areas near Marianna and outskirt cities of Panama City Beach on Saturday, Oct. 20. These areas are not receiving the resources larger areas are, however the need is just as great. If you would like to donate, drop off supplies at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy, in Madison.

Lee Elementary School (LES) and Pinetta Elementary School (PES) are "adopting" Blountstown Elementary School (BES). Their building is a total loss. LES and PES will be collecting book bags and school supplies for 600 students. The teachers at BES have also lost their classroom libraries, so the schools will be collecting children's books, as well. If you would like to donate any of these items, you may drop them off at LES, located at 7731 E Hwy 90, in Lee, or PES, located at 135 N.E. Empress Tree Avenue, in Pinetta.

MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe has organized a disaster relief drive for the schools impacted by Hurricane Michael. Supplies of all sorts will be accepted at the Fields of Faith event on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Madison County High School (MCHS) Football Field (Boot Hill), beginning at 7 p.m.

Other sites accepting disaster relief donations are Madison Church of God, located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy, in Madison; Norris Cafe, located at 140 Range St, in Madison; Odiorne Insurance, located at 498 E Base St #B, in Madison; and Southern Grace Gifts, located at 224 SW Range Ave, in Madison.

The Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) is also hard at work assisting those affected by the hurricane. FBC is currently sending volunteers, supplies and providing food through mobile kitchens that are set up in different locations where needs are high. If you wish to contribute to their efforts by making a monetary donation, you may mail your contribution to the Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA), addressed to P.O. Box 702 Madison, Fla. 32341, with the memo: disaster relief. You may also donate directly to FBC, sending your payment to 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, Fla. 32216, with memo: disaster relief.

If you know of a local disaster relief opportunity not listed above, please contact our office at (850) 973-4141, or email editor@greenepublishing.com. The following is a list of suggested donation items you may drop off at one of the locations listed above:

water

non-perishable foods

toothbrushes

toothpaste

deodorant

shampoo

body wash

feminine products

cleaning supplies

hand sanitizer

clothes (new socks and underwear)

diapers

baby wipes

formula

baby bottles

paper towels

bleach wipes

cleaning cloths

Gojo heavy duty hand soap

rubbing alcohol

first aid kits

latex gloves

work gloves

safety glasses

hard hats

box fans

coolers

12-volt car batteries

sunscreen

batteries of all sizes

tire plug kits

flashlights

generators

gas cans

fuel