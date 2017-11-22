LOCAL: Mickey Starling joins Greene Publishing, Inc.

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Mickey Starling joined Greene Publishing, Inc. on Monday, Nov. 20, as a reporter. Mickey is a life-long resident of Madison County who has served as a youth pastor and pastor for the past 24 years. He became interested in journalism in high school, serving as an editor in his senior year. He continued as editor of the North Florida Junior College Trailblazer in 1981-82.

Throughout his career, Mickey has had a passion for writing stories that depict real-life situations with humor and hope that brings encouragement to others; something he wishes to bring with him to Greene Publishing, Inc.

He and his wife, Jenny, have two children: 14 year-old Elias, and 10 year-old Autumn.