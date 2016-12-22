Local man arrested for meth

Benjamin Chase Dietrich

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4:41 p.m., Drug Task Force Investigator Bobby Boatwright observed Benjamin Chase Dietrich walk into the lobby of the Madison County Jail. Dietrich was there to visit an inmate who is currently incarcerated for manufacturing methamphetamine. Sgt. Boatwright had prior knowledge that Dietrich had a suspended driver’s license. At that time, Sgt. Boatwright then confirmed the driver’s license suspension was still active.

Dietrich soon exited the county jail and climbed into the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Dietrich then drove out of the county jail parking lot and was immediately stopped by Sgt. Boatwright. Sgt. Boatwright informed Dietrich he was being stopped for driving with a suspended license and Dietrich stated he had no excuse for the crime he was committing.

After asking Dietrich if the vehicle contained anything that was illegal, Dietrich retrieved a small metal container from his pants pocket and told Sgt. Boatwright it contained meth. Dietrich then told Sgt. Boatwright the vehicle contained items he used to make meth including a cook bottle that was not active. Dietrich was placed under arrest without incident.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Sgt. Boatwright and Sgt. Jarrod Lauth located a glass jar that contained a large amount of meth oil that was in the active cooking phase. The jar was smoking at the time of removal. Sgt. Boatwright and Sgt. Lauth also located several items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine including coffee filters, a digital scale, a glass pipe, funnels, camp fuel, butane fuel, ammonium nitrate, pseudoephedrine, lithium, aluminum foil, rubber tubing, syringes and plastic bags. Dietrich admitted all the illegal items belonged to him and claimed ownership and responsibility.

The active cook was then made safe and packaged for disposal. The total weight of the meth oil was 557 grams.

Charges:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Manufacture methamphetamine/possess listed chemicals

Possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment