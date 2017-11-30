Local: Light Up Madison this weekend

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Downtown Madison is getting ready to experience another fun-filled event. The Kiwanis Club of Madison is planning the 7th Annual Light Up Madison event for Saturday, Dec. 2. Families and children from surrounding communities are all welcome! This event will spark the beginning of the Christmas season, as the air will be filled with magical excitement for people of all ages.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Becky's Dance Steps Studio will begin the celebration with a Christmas recital, followed by a fantastic parade of lights at 6 p.m. There will be a chance to win a powerwheel. For each non-perishable food item donated, donors will receive a chance ticket. Tickets can also be purchased for $1. The drawing for the powerwheel will be at 7 p.m. and you must be present to win. The food donations will be distributed by Kiwanis members to the local food bank and to the Back Pack Buddies program at Lee Elementary School.

The pristine appearance of decorated Christmas trees, the smell of fresh hay for the hayrides and a colorfully decorated city park will simply set the stage for a family oriented good time. Vendors will be on hand to sell some of your favorite foods and holiday treats. There are also plans to have games for the children with some small prizes to give away and who knows, Santa Claus might even show up to fulfill Christmas wishes! So now is the time to dress up in your favorite holiday attire, bring your lawn chairs out and have a fantastic time.

Light Up Madison has become a large event, and it could not happen without the support of the community. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring, please contact Jerome Wyche at (850) 464-0196.

The Kiwanis Club welcomes the participation of the community in the parade, craft booths, games, rides, etc. Entries in the parade can be driven, pushed or pulled, but must have lights. All food vendors must be not for-profit organizations.