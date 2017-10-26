LOCAL: Join MPD for Downtown Halloween

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

What are you going to be for Halloween? A ghost? Zombie? Princess? Superhero? The possibilities are endless on Halloween where kids can become anything they like.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Madison Police Department (MPD) will host their annual Downtown Halloween event starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Madison. Children are invited to dress up and come downtown to trick-or-treat where local businesses and individuals will be set up passing out candy.

There are two new events to Downtown Halloween this year. One event is a costume contest. The categories for the contest will be ages five and under, ages six-12 years-old and ages 12-18 years-old. Awards will be given out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Awards for the most creative costume and the most scary costume will also be presented. Be sure to register for the contest at the Madison Police Department's table, which will be located on Pinckney Street in front of the courthouse, starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. But hurry, space is limited to 20 kids per age category.

The “Dunk a Cop” event is also new to the festivities. Attendees will have the chance to dunk three Madison Police Department officers: Officer Deming, K9 Officer Land and Investigator Fletcher. Once at Downtown Halloween, be sure to find the Madison Police Department booth where you will have two chances to dunk one of the officers for only $1. The money raised will go towards the Police Explorer Program.

For businesses and individuals who would like to pass out candy during Madison's Downtown Halloween, please call the Madison Police Department at (850) 973-5077 or visit their office located at 310 SW Rutledge Street, Madison.