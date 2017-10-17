Local: John Willoughby joins Greene Publishing, Inc.

Story Submitted

On Monday, Oct. 16, John Willoughby of Perry, began as the newest reporter at Greene Publishing, Inc. John is a 22-year old free-lance journalist who graduated from Taylor County High School in 2014. Upon graduating, John took up journalism as just a hobby which turned into a career path.

In 2016, John launched an online magazine by the name of Breaking Stereotypes Online, and moved to Nashville, Tn., in 2017 to pursue a Music Business career. Often visiting historic places like the Grand Ole Opry, The Bluebird Cafe and other music-venues on Nashville's famous Lower Broadway, John found his love for professional writing grows strong into what is his profession today.

During his time in Nashville, John has consulted with Music Business Professionals such as Rob Arthur of Peter Frampton's touring band, Todde Lawton of Christian Contemporary artist, Toby Mac's touring band and Kenny Lewis, bass player for country star, Brad Paisley. John spent much of his time going in depth with these professionals, learning about press and reporting.

Though his writing ventured into many different paths, his love for writing didn't start with his magazine. In 2015, John began work on what is now a 22-chapter fictional novel, exploring his heart and mind through story-telling.

After having multiple lessons learned through adventuring, John moved back to Perry to follow the same path but with his family by his side, hoping to regain what he says is “the thrill of a lifetime.” While still pursuing dreams with his online magazine, John says his opportunity with Greene Publishing, Inc., “promises to be very interesting.”