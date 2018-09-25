Local Hospice announces Community Relations Team in Madison

Story Submitted

Big Bend Hospice (BBH) is proud to introduce Travia Cromartie, Kate Davis and Kimberly Everett as their new Community Relations Coordinators in Madison County. Travia has been with BBH for 15 years and is now expanding her territory after serving the last 12 years as the coordinator in Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Kate and Kimberly are new additions to Big Bend Hospice. Kate will also represent Big Bend Hospice in Wakulla, Taylor and Franklin Counties and Kimberly will represent Leon County.

Travia, Kate and Kimberly will build on the strong partnership BBH has established in the community over the past 35 years. The Community Relations team will work with the Madison Advisory Council to provide education on BBH's traditional services, Music Therapy and Veterans' Valor Ceremonies as well as, to recruit other members. They will also promote new programs including Pet Peace of Mind and BBH's pre-hospice program, Transitions.

Transitions provides services at no cost for individuals and families managing a life-limiting illness through supportive case management, resource linking and specialized volunteer services. An important part of the Transitions program is the companionship, assurance and support that are so vital to those facing complex issues relating to their illness, treatment and outcomes.

The Community Relations team has an understanding of the deep emotional experience surrounding hospice care. They will help to educate the Madison County community on the value of a compassionate, calming team that places value on every stage of life, helping patients live every day to the fullest.

Members of the Madison staff are excited for Travia, Kate and Kimberly to join their team to help further the mission to inspire hope by positively impacting the way our community experiences serious illness or grief – one family at a time. Learn more by contacting a member of the community relations team at (850) 878-5310.

Big Bend Hospice has been serving this community since 1983 with compassionate end-of-life care along with grief and loss counselors available to provide information and support to anyone in Leon, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin or Wakulla County. If you would like additional information about services, please call (850) 878-5310 or visit www.bigbendhospice.org.