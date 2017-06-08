Local: Fieldwork to take place on Cherry Lake

Story Submitted:

The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) has contracted with Greenman-Pederson, Inc. (GPI) to conduct elevation surveys of key environmental attributes on and around Cherry Lake that will be used in the development of Minimum Lake Levels, as directed by Chapter 373.042 of Florida Statutes. The District’s Minimum Flows and Minimum Levels (MFLs) program is a means to ensure water availability for the present and future and to prevent significant harm to the area’s natural resources.

Surveys of Cherry Lake will be conducted by GPI from now until July 30. Cherry Lake is located off Old Valdosta Road (CR253), approximately 10 miles north of Madison.

For more information regarding the MFL program, you may contact John Good, P.E., at (386) 362-1001 or John.Good@SRWMD.org.

The mission of the Suwannee River Water Management District is to protect and manage water resources using science-based solutions to support natural systems and the needs of the public. The District holds true to the belief of water for nature, water for people. Headquartered in Live Oak, Fl., the District serves 15 surrounding north-central Florida counties.

