Local: Eloise Stewart Oldest active voter in Madison County passes away

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Eloise Glass Stewart, or “Ma Ma,” as she is affectionately known by her family, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 3, after a long life and a short illness.

Stewart was born on May 30, 1911 to Fred C. and Eula S. Glass. She was reared in Madison but lived her entire life in the

Hickory Grove community of Madison County. She lived in the same house since 1932, on her beloved land, which was farmed by her late husband, Lewis “Luke” Stewart.

At the age of five, Stewart suffered from typhoid fever. She always fondly remembered a Dr. Kinsey who was from Pinetta and drove by their house in his horse and buggy every day to check on her. During the sickness, Stewart became very ill and lost her hair but was able to defeat the fever that claimed more lives than the war when it was at its worst.

Founder’s Day was a favorite of Stewart’s. Last year’s Founder’s Day was dedicated to Stewart as they honored her for being the eldest member of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. Stewart had many fond memories of this annual event, ever since her childhood. Mary Lou Haskills (deceased) and Stewart would get up early before the event and make “big biscuits” for all those that were participating in the event and would visit the Hickory Grove members, talking with them for hours. Some of Stewart's fondest memories took place at the Hickory Grove School, which was the first formal school that she was able to attend. She would walk the mile to school with her three brothers. At times they would leave her behind; and after she became frightened, her neighbor would help her on to school.

Until recently, Stewart was still able to get up every morning and dress herself, make her own bed and eat breakfast without any help. Stewart fed her pet donkey, Gabe, daily.

According to the Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office, Stewart was the oldest active voter in Madison County,

She is survived by her daughters, Frances Copeland, of Madison, and Bennie Rose Stewart, of Valdosta, Ga.; five grandchildren: Brett Copeland, Walter Copeland, Scot Copeland, Bruce Musser, and Angel Musser Weeks; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Madison Church of God, followed by a memorial service celebrating her life, at 3 p.m. A brief graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hickory Grove Methodist Church or Madison Creative Arts Academy.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.