LOCAL: Deloris Jones nominated for Women of Distinction Award

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Deloris Jones, a resident of Madison County, has been nominated for the Women of Distinction Award. Nominated alongside multiple college professors and government officials, Jones stands tall in her belief that she has done good for her beloved community. Inspired nationally by the Girl Scouts Council, the Women of Distinction Award honors women from across the Panhandle who faithfully stand up and stand out for their commitment to their community.

Jones is retired from the Madison County Extension Office. Jones says much of her time was spent helping people which included youth and helping the youth who weren't in school get back in, and she enjoyed helping in such a way. Jones has been a part of multiple organizations through the years including Big Bend Hospice and Relay for Life, where Jones was a committee member. Much of her time spent with these organizations involved educating residents in need about the programs and resources that were available to them.

“The Women of Distinction Award recognizes and honors the women in our community whose leadership and commitment inspire and make the world a better place,” said Raslean M. Allen who is the CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc.

If you would like to attend, you are surely invited to join Mrs. Deloris Jones and multiple other women and celebrate the accomplishment of their presence in their communities. The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Florida State University's Alumni Center, located at 1030 W Tennessee St., in Tallahassee. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. You will enjoy a live auction, a silent auction and a cash bar.

Tickets are available now for $75 dollars and may be purchased at gscfp.com or by calling (888)-271-8778.