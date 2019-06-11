Local club dominates spring competitions

Beth Moore:

Madison County Extension Agent, 4-H

4-H members are always busy students. Madison County Saddle and Spurs 4-H Club members are no exception, as they have kept busy with projects and events over the last couple of months.

A new member of the Saddle and Spurs Club is Summer Williams, the six-year-old daughter of Bryan and Lauren Williams. Williams began horse riding lessons a while back and in April, competed in her first competitive equestrian event. She rode her horse, Rain, in the walk/trot classes on Saturday, April 13, at Cavallo Farms, in Tallahassee. Williams placed fourth in the three classes in which she participated. 4-H rules will not allow her to participate in 4-H horse events until she is eight years old, however, it is almost guaranteed that when she's eligible, she will be representing Madison County 4-H in every horse show in the area.

On Fri.-Sat., May 10-11, in Clay County, Fla., the 4-H Area North Horse Show was held. Madison County was represented by 4-H members Nadia Waller and Reno Jesse. Waller competed in speed events on Friday, May 10, placing fifth overall in the Junior Speed Division. Jesse placed third overall in Senior Ranch division. Both Waller and Jesse will advance to the 4-H State Horse Show in July, in Tampa, Fla.

Madison County 4-H was also was present in the recent Georgia-Florida Youth Rodeo competition finals. This was an ongoing monthly competition that began in August of 2018 and ended with the finals on Saturday, May 18. Additionally, youth from all over Florida and Georgia gathered monthly at the J2 Arena in Quitman, Ga. Participants range in ages, 3-4 years (Peewee division) and 5-18 years old (junior, senior and high school divisions). Saddle and Spurs Club was once again represented by three of its members Nadia Waller, Reno Jesse and Bridger Jesse.

All three youth competed extremely well in their respective events. Bridger Jesse placed in the top five in chute dogging. Reno Jesse and Waller were the only girls to compete in the tall guy dominated event of chute-dogging. Contestants must wrestle a steer down to the ground by the horns or head.

Nadia placed third overall in the senior division (10-12 years old) chute-dogging and fifth overall in the senior goat tying event. The three 4-H members are already looking forward to August when the competition begins again.

"Congratulations on each of your accomplishments," said extension agent Beth Moore. "Our 4-H youth continue to make Madison County proud!" Saddle and Spurs 4-H Club will begin meeting monthly again in September. For more information, call Moore at (850) 973-4138.