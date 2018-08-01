Local church to hold public gathering

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

New Hope Primitive Baptist Church is inviting all citizens of Madison County and surrounding areas to their public gathering and lunch on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Taking place at the church's kitchen, a variety of meats, greens, vegetables and sweet treats will be served. You can choose from chicken, fish, barbecue ribs, hot dogs, sausage, collard greens, vegetables, green peas, corn, macaroni and cheese, fruit salad, cake and peach cobbler.

Donations are appreciated to help install a new roof on the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church kitchen. For more information, call Minnie Miller at (850) 948-5280. New Hope Primitive Baptist Church is located at 9118 SW US Hwy. 221, in Sirmans.