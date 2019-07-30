Local children travel “To Mars and Beyond”

Story submitted: Nancy M. Taylor

Beginning on Monday, July 15, the children of New Testament Christian Center, Florida Sheriff's Boys' Ranch and several children from the community were transported "To Mars and Beyond" for a powerful, fun-filled week of vacation bible school (VBS) as they learned to experience God's power.

The theme bible verse for this year's VBS was Ephesians 3:20 (CEV), "Glory to God, who is able to do far beyond all that we could ask or imagine by his power at work within us."

Following supper each night, the children enjoyed moving through the stations throughout the evening. The stations were: bible story (where the stories were dramatized for the children), music, crafts and recreation.

Each lesson featured a key challenge for the children to "go beyond with." Monday's lesson was "Daniel and the lions' den," with the challenge to "go beyond with faith." On Tuesday, "Go beyond with boldness" was taught through the story of Queen Esther. Kindness was the theme for Wednesday's session, and it was displayed through the story of the Good Samaritan. The fourth lesson dealt with thankfulness. The bible story for Thursday was the ten lepers (where Jesus healed all ten men, but only one returned to Jesus to thank him).

Friday evening was Family Night. During the program, the children performed their favorite song from the week, "When the Lions Roar." This song went along with the lesson about Daniel and the lions' den. The audience thoroughly enjoyed seeing the children have so much fun as they went through the motions they had learned for the song, including their loud roars.

There were 49 children, called "voyagers," who participated in VBS. In addition, there were over 40 youth and adult helpers. In keeping with the "space travel" idea, these helpers were identified as "captains."

At the helm of the "rocket" were Commanders Joel and Vanessa Fultz. "We really liked the message behind the theme,” said Vanessa. “The program challenged the kids to explore where God's power can take them.VBS was great; it was amazing; it was awesome! [We had] a great response."

"Our vision and goal for this VBS was to give kids a memorable and fun experience, as well as help build their faith,” said Joel. "This was an event that wasn't just made possible by one or two people. The whole church came together … and worked together to make this thing possible."