LOCAL: Chamber of Commerce set to move offices

After a lengthy renovation process at Madison's Agriculture Center, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to move into the newly-refurbished office space. Phyllis Williams, Executive Director for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, says that the current building they are in, located at 316 SW Pinckney St., has been used and rented by the Chamber for three years.

In Nov. 2016, the Agriculture Center exhausted the $500,000 state grant on significant improvements to the interior, exterior and the structure of the building. Renovations included new electrical wiring, roofing, and office spaces. The grant also allowed the Agriculture Center to turn their auditorium into what is now a conference room for the Center.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the annual Legislative Delegation meeting, an additional state grant of $500,000 was requested concerning the safety issues, such as fire exit signs and outside lighting, as well as the lack of handicap accessibility.

The Madison county Chamber of Commerce hopes to be moved by Wednesday, Nov. 1. The Agriculture Center is located at 181 NW Ag Center Circle, in Madison. For more information concerning this move, please contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 973-2788