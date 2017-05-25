Local arrested on drug charges

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, May 16, at 8:06 p.m., Sergeant Jarrod Lauth stopped a gold SUV on SR 145 for committing a traffic violation. Sergeant Lauth made contact with the driver (identified as Tonya Marie Randall, of Madison) and explained the reason for the traffic stop. While Sergeant Lauth was taking enforcement action, Sergeant Bobby Boatwright deployed canine “Leo” to conduct a free air sniff on the exterior of the SUV.

Canine Leo gave a positive indication to the presence of a narcotic odor within the SUV. Sergeant Lauth conducted a probable cause search of the SUV based on the positive canine alert. During the search, a black purse was located in the drivers’ compartment that belonged to Randall. A search of the purse found it to contain a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, numerous schedule II pills, a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine residue and a small amount of marijuana. During further search of the SUV, Sergeant Lauth discovered syringes, smoking pipes, scales and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Randall was placed under arrest, without incident, and transported to the Madison County Jail. She was charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Unlawful sell, manufacture, deliver methamphetamine

Possession of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Possess use, manufacture, deliver drug