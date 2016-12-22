Local and national dignitaries honor Tim Sanders

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Emerald G. Parsons, December 16, 2016

Sanders’ family gathers around him and shows him much love and support during his retirement party. In the front row, from left to right, are: Madison County Clerk of the Court Tim Sanders and Dr. Frederick Mickler. In the second row, from left to right, are: Mary Ann Sanders, Ann Morrow Hamrick, Kim Sanders, Sara Sanders and Sam Mickler. In the third row, from left to right, are: Katie Sanders Rutherford, Nida Norfleet, Lindsay Fico, D.C. Fico, Caitlin Day and Susanne Griffin. In the back row, from left to right, are: Christian Griffin, T.J. Rutherford and Ray Griffin.

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Dec. 16, retiring Madison County Clerk of the Court Tim Sanders was honored with a retirement ceremony and reception at the Madison County Courthouse. Before the ceremony began, Sanders joked that the ceremony may start to sound like a funeral. However, quite unlike a funeral, there were few tears of sadness. There was a great deal of laughter as everyone gathered to honor the unselfish service of one of Madison’s most beloved public servants.

After a welcome by County Court Judge, The Hon. E. Bailey Browning, III; there was a prayer by Oliver Bradley, Veteran’s Service Officer. There was a presentation from U. S. Senator Bill Nelson. Sen. Nelson spoke about his long time friendship with Sanders. Sanders’ daughter, Sara, served for a while on Nelson’s staff in Washington, D.C. Others making presentations to Sanders included Ken Kent, Executive Director of Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers. Kent, who served under Sanders at one time, spoke of the advances Sanders has made in the local clerk’s office. Those advances have had a positive impact, not only locally, but statewide, especially in the area of child support collections. Alfred Martin, Chairman of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners presented Sanders with a beautiful painting of the historic Madison County Courthouse.

Before moving to the reception downstairs at the courthouse, others presented Sanders with mementos and plaques honoring his years of service. More than the certificates and awards that will hang on the walls of the Sanders home is the lasting impression left on the hearts of all who know and love Tim Sanders.

Photos Submitted

(Top Picture)

Tim Sanders is pictured with his family, Mary Ann (wife) and Sara (daughter), back in 1992 when Sanders was sworn in as Madison County Clerk of the Court.

(Bottom Picture)

Billy Washington, incoming Clerk of the Court, presents Sanders with a plaque acknowledging his 24 years of service.