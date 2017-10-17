LOCAL: Agnes Studstill passes away

Story Submitted

Mrs. Agnes Sims Studstill, 101, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at home in Madison, Fl. She was born on Nov. 11, 1915 in Madison, Fl., to the late Guy and Clare Sims.

Agnes started a lumber mill business in Madison with her husband, Howard Studstill, which they grew into the Studstill Lumber Company. She continued running the business after her husband passed away until 1981 when she sold it and retired. Agnes was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Madison serving as its treasurer for decades. She was also an active member of the Audrey Newman Circle and the Madison Women's Club.

Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of twenty-three years, Howard Studstill; her parents, Guy and Clare Sims; two brothers, Guy “Mac” Sims and Carl Albert Sims, Sr.; two sisters, Alice Sims and Willie Clare Copeland and one nephew, W.C. (Frances) Copeland III.

Agnes is survived by three nieces: Clare Sims Hart, Agnes Sims (Page) Hite and Durlie Sims Barati. She is also survived by eight great-nephews, one great-niece and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. All of whom she delighted in.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison. Friends and family received friends at 10:30 a.m. before the service. Burial followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of the First United Methodist Church of Madison or to your favorite charity.