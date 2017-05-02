Local: A Madison warrior’s expedition

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Police Officer Bill Walker plans to hike all 486 miles of the Colorado Trail in July, 2017, to raise money for Warrior Expeditions, a non-profit group that organizes long distance outdoor expeditions for veterans. The expeditions serve as a

means for veterans to decompress and cope with the effects of their wartime experiences. Officer Walker will be completing his hike alone, in just 13 days.

Before the advent of motorized infantry battalions and modern transportation, military units would experience a lengthy journey home, marching from the battlefield back home. Without this physical, emotional, and mental journey, service-members are immediately thrust back into “normal” life. Warrior Expeditions provides veterans with everything they need to complete a long distance outdoor journey, from equipment to food.

Officer Walker enlisted in the Army in 1994 and transitioned to the reserves in 2001. He has been an officer with the Madison Police Department since 2016. He hikes regularly as a hobby, but this is his first time hiking for a cause. He anticipates covering around 40 miles per day. His journey begins on July 5.

For more information on Officer Walker's journey or Warrior Expeditions, or to donate to Warrior Expeditions in honor of his hike, visit warriorexpeditions.org/support/bill-walker.