Local 4-H’ers win big at North Florida Fair

Beth Moore, 4-H Extension Agent

Contributor

The North Florida Fair in Tallahassee has come and gone, but not before Madison County's 4-H Ag judging teams left their impressive mark.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, ten of Madison County's greatest assets braved the cool temperatures and chilly winds to participate in the North Florida Fair Agriculture Judging Contest. Youth judged eight different classes of farm crops/animals, such as steers, heifers, poultry, hay, perennial peanut hay, corn, oats and peas.

Hunt Williams placed second overall in the junior division (ages 8-10). In the intermediate division (ages 11-13), Caylee Crooks placed third overall. The intermediate team of Caylee Crooks, Harlee Davis, Gavin Miller and Will Melvin brought home the red ribbon for second place in the team division.

Representing in the senior division (ages 14-18), Stephanie Hasty placed third overall. Making up the second-place senior team were 4-H members: Stephanie Hasty, Jasmine Cerniglia, Ben Melvin and Chelsey Crooks.

"It was a great day and I am very proud of our kids," said Beth Moore, Madison County 4-H Extension Agent. "For most of them, this was their first or second judging event! Now we will sort of shift gears and focus on fat steers, feeder steers, heifers and hogs as we prepare for the judging contest at the North Florida Livestock Show and Sale in February."