Mr. Lloyd Vincle "Red" Collis, age 96, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Lake City, Fla.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 29, at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Burial will be in Cartersville, Ga.

Mr. Collis was affectionately known as a man of all trades. He worked as the Fire Chief, in Lee, Fla.; as a former policeman, in Perry, Fla.; and as a security guard for Dixie Packers, in Madison; he worked in the land clearing business and he also worked for the railroad.

He was predeceased by his parents: George Washington and Ella Mae Wilson Collis.

He was survived by one son, Ronald Collis; two daughters: Joyce G. Collis Starling and husband, Jimmy, of Mayo, Fla; Kathy Allbritton and husband, Paul, of Lee; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

T.J. Beggs Jr. & Sons is in charge of arrangements.