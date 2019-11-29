Mr. Lloyd Vincle "Red" Collis, age 96, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Lake City, Fla.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 29, at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Burial will be in Cartersville, Ga.

Mr. Collis was affectionately known as a man of all trades. He worked as the Fire Chief, in Lee, Fla.; as a former policeman, in Perry, Fla.; and as a security guard for Dixie Packers, in Madison; he worked in the land clearing business and he also worked for the railroad.

He was predeceased by his parents, George Washington and Ella Mae Wilson Collis.

He was survived by one son, Ronald Collis; two daughters, Joyce G. Collis Starling (Jimmy) of Mayo, Fla and Kathy Allbritton (Paul) of Lee; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

T.J. Beggs Jr. & Sons is in charge of arrangements.