Lisa Gaye Rutherford Riley passed to heaven peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 17, 2019. Lisa was born on June 2, 1958, in Lakeland, Fla. She grew up in Lamont, Fla., loved life and lived in many places. She worked for many years as a veterinary tech because of her love of animals. Lisa was living in Tallahassee when she suffered a major stroke in 2010 that resulted in left side paralysis. She never lost her vivacious and witty spirit and continued to be a celebrity everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel H. "Buck" Rutherford, of Lakeland, Fla.; her mother, Gay N. Hammac Braswell, of Madison, Fla.; her brother, Terrell D. Rutherford, of Lamont, Fla.; and her husband, Leo Riley. She is survived by her siblings: Shirley Quinn, of Crawfordville, Fla.; Samuel (Jackie) Rutherford, of Monticello, Fla.; Lucinda Rosebush, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and Mary Donna Pippin, of Madison, Fla. She is also survived by 12 nieces/nephews and 18 grand-nieces/nephews. Lisa's suffering is over and she is reunited with her parents, brother, lost friends and beloved husband. Her life will be celebrated by everyone who was lucky enough to know her and she will forever be in our hearts. Lifesong Funerals & Cremations (lifesongfunerals.com or (850) 627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.

