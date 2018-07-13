Linda Ann Gray, 60, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2018, in her home in Greenville. Linda was born March 4, 1958, in Hollywood, Fl. to Michael Baeli and Cristine Baeli.

Linda Gray was a member of New Testament Christian Center. Linda's greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She faithfully served her family, friends and her community through her unwavering love, prayer and encouragement.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Michael Baeli and mother-in-law Clare Gray.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph Gray, of 34 years; her mother, Cristine Baeli; one sister, Judi (Guign) Wyche; her son, Trevor (Amanda) Gray; her two daughters: Lindsay (Jake) Dempsey and Jennifer (John) Stancil; and grandchildren: Austen, Baleigh, Aiden, Baker, Grayson, Lia, Corban, Caleb and Alden.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at New Testament Christian Center with Pat Doyle officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterward in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, at New Testament Christian Center. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations may be made to Gideons International. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com