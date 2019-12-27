Mrs. Lillie Balloon Nesbitt, 97, of Madison, Fla., passed on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mt. Zion AME Church, in Madison, with burial in Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, in Cherry Lake. Viewing and visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Mt. Zion, with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s burial ritual at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Nesbitt taught in Madison County Schools for 49 years. A lifelong member of Mt. Zion of Cherry Lake, she was church secretary and a member of the Lay Organization, Florida Retired Teachers’ Association, Coleman Household of Ruth #3897 and the Women’s Missionary Society (all levels).

Treasuring her love and legacy, are her devoted children: Daniel J. Morgan, of Savannah, Ga.; and Cassandra N. Bostick, of Madison, Fla.; grandchildren: Darius (Camill) Bostick, of Charlotte, N.C.; Deidra Bostick, of Nashville, Tenn.; Dondrea Bostick, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Jeffrey (Shelbra) Bostick, of Seffner; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Cairon, Cayden and Nicholas Bostick; and Montario Washington; one sister, Leola (Arne) Garvander, of Richfield, Minn.; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.

Mother Nesbitt was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Nesbitt; her parents, the Reverend Dozier J. Balloon, Sr. and Leona Thompkins Balloon; siblings, Valdora D. Keene, Marian McGhee, Lucile Balloon Aikens, the Reverend Dozier J. Balloon, Jr., Ulus “Bud” Balloon, Ulysses “Buddy” Balloon, Nehemiah Balloon, Juanita Knight, Jessie Hobbs and Enoch “Dean” Balloon.

