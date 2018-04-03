Lillian Elizabeth Zufelt, 84, died on Sunday, April 1, at Madison County Memorial Hospital. Lillian was born in Inman, SC., and moved to Madison in 1976, coming from Jacksonville. She loved puzzles, coloring, watching television and reading. Lillian was a member of Pinetta First Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Caralyn Elizabeth Jackson.

She is survived by three sons: Walter Richard Pace, Danny Hugh Pace, and Bobby Lee Pace; one daughter, Shirley Ann Maloy, of Madison; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison.