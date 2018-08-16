Mrs. Lilla Wheeler Page passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Moultrie, Ga. at the age of 88.

Mrs. Page was born April 3, 1930, in Madison, to the late Graham and Ebie Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harrison Page.

Mrs. Page graduated from Madison High School and attended High Point College in High Point, N.C. She married James in 1951 and lived in Monticello, and Dublin, Ga. before making their final move to Thomasville, in 1957.

Mrs. Page was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Thomasville. She had a long career in Insurance before moving into real estate sales. She loved gardening, working in her yard and going to St. Augustine Beach, Fl. as much as possible to enjoy the beach with her family.

Mrs. Page is survived by her children, Ebie Page Fogle (Frank), of Upland, Calif. and Bess Page McClung (Brett) of Marietta, Ga.; a brother, Gene Wheeler (Ruth Ann) of Keystone Heights, Fl.; grandchildren, Ashley Fogle Wheeler (Chris), Lauren Fogle Posta (Drew), Whit McClung (Ashley) and Morgan McClung; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Blake Wheeler, Mallory, A.J. and Alex Posta.

Donations in her honor may be made to the charity of your choice.