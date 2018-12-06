John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After being canceled and rescheduled, the Madison Kiwanis Club is preparing to proceed with the festivities that will be Light Up Madison on Saturday, Dec. 8, beginning at 4 p.m. Light Up Madison is a highly-anticipated seasonal event proving to be fun for people of all ages.

Light Up Madison was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, however, due to the threat of inclement weather, the event was postponed until Saturday, Dec. 8. Applications for vendor and parade entries were accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 5.

During the event, enjoy a Christmas performance by dancers of Becky's Dance Steps Studio at 4 p.m. and a parade of lights to follow, beginning at 6 p.m. at Farmers Furniture and will proceed north on Range Ave. You can also enjoy other great opportunities for entertainment, food, fun and fellowship. Also, don't forget to bring non-perishable food items for your chance to win a Yamaha Power Wheel.

For more information about Light Up Madison, contact any Kiwanis Club member, or call (850) 443-2367. The Madison Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, located on College Loop, in Madison.