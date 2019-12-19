Light Up Madison parade winners announced

Savannah Reams

The 9th Annual Light Up Madison event, hosted by the Madison Kiwanis club, was held Saturday, Dec. 7, and featured tons of fun, fellowship and a dazzling Christmas parade. The parade, sponsored by Tri-County Electric Cooperative, featured a show-stopping line-up of creative floats, decked out in Christmas lights.

Each year, the Kiwanis club holds a contest for parade participants and Best Overall and Most Creative awards are announced. This year, Madison County Memorial Hospital won Best Overall with their Disney’s “Frozen” parade float that featured beloved characters Anna, Elsa and Kristoff. Greenville Elementary School (GES) was awarded Most Creative. GES’s float featured bright Christmas lights, Christmas trees, festive hues of red and green, fun Christmas music and was trailed by the school’s flag team, who twirled, danced and entertained onlookers. Congratulations to all winners!