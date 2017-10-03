LifeSong to be featured at Midway Church of God homecoming

Story Submitted

Midway Church of God will hold its 82nd annual homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with special musical guests, LifeSong.

This year, the church will not have a guest speaker, but members of the church, from each different age group, will speak, on what Midway Church of God has meant to them and their families. Pastor Retis Flowers will be in charge of the event.

After the morning service, dinner on the church grounds will be held.

Midway Church of God is located at 2485 SE Midway Church Road, off County Road 255, south of Interstate 10, Exit 262, or off Highway 53, south of Interstate 10, Exit 258.

Everyone is welcome.