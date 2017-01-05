LifeSong performs at book signing

Carole Mitchell, Greene Publishing, Inc.

LifeSong, a Madison gospel group, will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with a treat that includes: a live performance, a listening party with two new CD’s released, a new book release and signing, and dinner. The anniversary concert, celebration and CD/book release are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County High School (MCHS) cafeteria, located at 2469 W. US Hwy 90. Tickets for the performance are $10 and can be purchased at Thigpen & Associates in Madison and TNT Diner in Greenville. The ticket price includes the concert and dinner. RSVP’s are required by Jan 10. RSVP and purchase advance tickets at www.LifeSongGospel.com. Dinner menu includes: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, beverage and dessert.

Author and LifeSong baritone vocalist and manager, Bryant Thigpen is releasing his new book Never Alone and signing copies after the performance. Never Alone is a poignant story that shares Thigpen’s wife Stephanie’s gallant struggle with glioblastomia brain cancer from his caregiver perspective. The book provides a deeply personal homage to the love of his life. Stephanie’s strength, determination and faith never wavered despite the diagnosis that could have limited her life by placing a number on how long the doctors felt that she had to live. Instead of giving in to the 12-14 month sentence her doctors provided during her first pregnancy with son Joseph “Tripp” in 2011, she defied the odds, lived faithful and cancer free for four and a half years. During that time, she and Thigpen were married and their union produced a second child, daughter Brynlee in 2014. Stephanie ascended to be with the angels on June 19, 2016, five years after her diagnosis.

Thigpen discussed the pain, sorrow and grief he has experienced since his wife’s death. What he realized ultimately led to writing Never Alone; many people experiences losses of some kind in their lives. “I am not an expert on death or the grieving process,” shared Thigpen. “I just want people to know that they are not alone because God doesn’t leave you.”

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of gospel music, literature and a delicious meal while LifeSong performs. Remain for the Never Alone book signing; pick up a copy of Thigpen’s book as well as LifeSong’s newly released CD’s. Package discounts along with Homeland Tenth Anniversary T-shirts will be available. Join LifeSong for their 10th anniversary celebration and performance, Never Alone book release and signing and dinner on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the MCHS cafeteria.