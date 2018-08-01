Library seeking book lovers

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you're one to get together with others to discuss a good book, the Lee Public Library invites you to their monthly book club where they will be discussing Fannie Flagg's "I Still Dream About You."

The fictional Maggie Fortenberry, a former Miss Alabama, seems to have a perfect life . . . to others. Fortenberry can't help but wonder how she ended up with a life much different than what she thought as a child. Right when life seems to be lacking hope and Maggie's past causes her to form a plan to live that perfect life, she discovers that everyone has at least one secret.

The Lee Public Library book club will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library at (850) 971-5665. Lee Public Library is located at 7883 E US Hwy. 90, in Lee.