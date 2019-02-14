Letter to the Editor: Thank you Lions Club

On Friday, Dec. 21, the Madison Lions Club members gathered at Pic-N-Sav, the newest grocery store in Madison County, to fill boxes of groceries for the ten families that were selected and vetted by the Senior Citizen Council of Madison County. With the help from the community and the District Governor Bobby Wright, the Lions were able to fill two banana boxes with groceries, enough to last hopefully a month, if not longer. The Lions also supplied the seniors with a $20 gift card for bread and milk.

This letter, dated Feb. 2, 2019, was written by an undisclosed recipient of a Christmas blessing and was received by Lions Club President Tim Dunn, and he states it was a "feel good story" and the reason the Lions Club continues to help those in need day in and day out.

Dear Mr. Dunn and Madison Lions Club members,

Please accept my sincere apology for sending this note so late.

What a wonderful surprise to have Christmas come early last year. I was completely overwhelmed by so much food AND a grocery store gift certificate. Today, I am still enjoying your plentiful gifts.

Many, many thanks to you and to all the Lions Club members for such generosity. It is truly appreciated.

With best wishes to everyone for a very healthy, happy and blessed new year.